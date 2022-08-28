Global Sales Of Phase Change Material Is Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2030 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Phase Change Materials Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Material Type (Organic phase change materials, Inorganic phase change material, Metallic alloys), By Application (Positive Temperature, Negative Temperature) & By Region Forecast – Global Review 2020 to 2030

Phase change materials are capable materials for storing and releasing large amounts of energies. These are designed to change their phases from +2°C to +8°C range and are recommended for vaccine storage and transport. Phase change materials are purposely filled in a leak-proof pack with a high amount of latent heat of fusion.

Prominent Key players of the Phase Change Materials market survey report:

  • Axiotherm GmbH
  • Croda Europe Ltd.
  • Global Energy Systems Europe BV
  • Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’)
  • Microtek Laboratories, Inc.
  • PCM Technology
  • Outlast Technologies
  • PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Phase change product Pvt. Ltd.
  • PureTemp LLC
  • Rubitherm technologies gmbh
  • Sasol Germany GmbH

Segmentation Analysis of Global phase change materials Market

The Global phase change materials market is bifurcated into three major segments: material type, application and region.

Based on the material type, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

  • Organic phase change materials
    • Paraffin
    • Non-paraffin
  • Inorganic phase change materials
    • Salt hydrates
  • Metallic alloys
  • Eutectic phase change materials
    • Organic-Organic (a mixture of both)
    • Inorganic-Inorganic
    • Organic-Inorganic

Based on application, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

  • Positive Temperature
    • Chilled Food Transport
    • Drink Cooling
    • Drink Vending
    • Medicine & Vaccine Transport
    • Air Conditioning
    • Building Passive Cooling
    • Water Heating
    • Solar Heating
    • Waste Heat Storage
    • Heat Rejection Systems
    • Telecommunication Shelter Cooling
    • Electronic / Battery Cooling
    • Heat Pumps
  • Negative Temperature
    • Temperature Controlled Packaging
    • Frozen Food Transportation
    • Ice Cream Vending
    • Medicine & Vaccine Transport
    • Food Stall Cooling
    • Automotive Cooling Applications
    • Marine Refrigeration
    • Cold Store Back-up
    • Transport Refrigeration
    • Body Cooling
    • Medical Passive Cooling
    • Temperature Controlled Transport
    • Others

Based on the global split, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phase Change Materials Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Phase Change Materials market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Phase Change Materials Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wood Milling Machine
Chapter 4: Presenting the Phase Change Materials Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Phase Change Materials market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
finally, Phase Change Materials Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

