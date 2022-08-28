Global Sales Of Phase Change Material Is Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2030 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Phase change materials are capable materials for storing and releasing large amounts of energies. These are designed to change their phases from +2°C to +8°C range and are recommended for vaccine storage and transport. Phase change materials are purposely filled in a leak-proof pack with a high amount of latent heat of fusion.

Prominent Key players of the Phase Change Materials market survey report:

Axiotherm GmbH

Croda Europe Ltd.

Global Energy Systems Europe BV

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’)

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

PCM Technology

Outlast Technologies

PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Phase change product Pvt. Ltd.

PureTemp LLC

Rubitherm technologies gmbh

Sasol Germany GmbH

Segmentation Analysis of Global phase change materials Market

The Global phase change materials market is bifurcated into three major segments: material type, application and region.

Based on the material type, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

Organic phase change materials Paraffin Non-paraffin

Inorganic phase change materials Salt hydrates

Metallic alloys

Eutectic phase change materials Organic-Organic (a mixture of both) Inorganic-Inorganic Organic-Inorganic



Based on application, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

Positive Temperature Chilled Food Transport Drink Cooling Drink Vending Medicine & Vaccine Transport Air Conditioning Building Passive Cooling Water Heating Solar Heating Waste Heat Storage Heat Rejection Systems Telecommunication Shelter Cooling Electronic / Battery Cooling Heat Pumps

Negative Temperature Temperature Controlled Packaging Frozen Food Transportation Ice Cream Vending Medicine & Vaccine Transport Food Stall Cooling Automotive Cooling Applications Marine Refrigeration Cold Store Back-up Transport Refrigeration Body Cooling Medical Passive Cooling Temperature Controlled Transport Others



Based on the global split, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phase Change Materials Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Phase Change Materials market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Phase Change Materials Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wood Milling Machine

Chapter 4: Presenting the Phase Change Materials Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Phase Change Materials market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Phase Change Materials Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

