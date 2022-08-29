Vihaan Stone, India, records as Top Exporter of Natural Stones worldwide

Udaipur, India, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — This was different from the initial scenario. as Vihaan Stone were supplying material in India only in one category i.e. White Marble. After 2 years of success with White Marble at the domestic level, they entered into exports with a vast number of categories with many stone colors. Now the brand is among the leading exporters of Natural Stones worldwide. Creating productive strides in the market, the brand is carving a new road to success for the marble industry and meanwhile satiating the modern-day requirements of its customers aesthetically.

All time Leading Exporters of Indian Marble

Vihaan Stone has been the leading Marble Supplier and Exporter for a very long time with the largest variety of Indian Marble. Vihaan Stone export Indian Marble in different colors, sizes, finishes, and quantities as per client requirements. Indian marble is quarried extensively in north India, is a cost-effective choice, and is available in a wide variety of colors and textures. Indian marble has a medium luster and is a relatively harder stone. In terms of sustainability, it is the best marble for flooring. Other options that can be considered alternatively are granite, sandstone, limestone, and semi-precious stones. These stones also have their unique properties which make them ideal for various commercial and household purposes.

About Vihaan Stone

Vihaan Stone is an Indian company founded in 2014 by two friends with a vision to offer high-quality natural and semiprecious stone products to solve the needs of the interior design industry, construction industry, home decor industry, and various stone importers from all over the world. Vihaan Stone is the leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of high-quality Indian natural stones, such as sandstone, granite, marble, limestone and quartzite. Vihaan Stone supply high quality natural stones from India. The company commits to quality and perfection at all stages of stone processing, packing, and delivery. With a large client base across different countries, the company ensures the supply of a large quantity at competitive prices.