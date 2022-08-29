Air Arabia Baggage Allowance and Cancellation Policy

Mumbai, India, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Air Arabia is one of the most popular and biggest Low Cost Airline in Arab world, connecting almost 180+ destinations around the world. According to Air Arabia, the millions of passengers who have chosen to fly with Air Arabia have helped them make a difference and set a mark in the aviation industry internationally.

What is Air Arabia Cancellation Policy?

Flight cancellation is a common thing that often performed by the passengers after booking a flight. If your booking is with Air Arabia, then you can simply cancel your flight as per the rules and restrictions set by the Air Arabia that’s very important to know before making any request for cancellation. You can easily know about Air Arabia Cancellation Policy with the help of below simple instructions:

Passengers are allowed to cancel their flights within 24 hours from the scheduled departure. If your flight is delayed more than 3 hours, then you can also cancel your flight without any cancellation fee. You can also request for a refund on your cancelled flight if you have a refundable ticket.

What is Air Arabia Baggage Policy?

Are you going to travel by Air Arabia? Then make sure that you know about the baggage policy which is very important to know in order to pack your baggage as per the rules and restrictions prescribed by Air Arabia. You can very easily know about Air Arabia Baggage Policy with the help of the below simple instructions:

Carry-on Baggage

Passengers are allowed one carry-on bag free of cost.

The maximum weight should be 10 kg per bag with a dimension of 55 x 40 x 20 cms.

Checked Baggage

One can take checked baggage without any limitation.

The maximum weight should be 32 kgs with a maximum dimension of 32 kgs.

In case you have any kind of query regarding the Air Arabia Reservations or other things, then you can simply contact the customer service team of Air Arabia and get the best help with all sorts of queries.

Air Arabia Flight PNR Status Checking

If you want to check PNR status of your flight ticket then don’t worry, you can check Air Arabia PNR Status from its online portals.