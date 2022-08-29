Grant Gisondo Now Offering Divorce Concierge Service

Palm Beach, FL, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — The concierge services of a lawyer are fast becoming something many people are looking for. Even in the area of Marital and Family law, the demand for this personalized type of service is quickly increasing. Attorney Grant Gisondo, who has been successfully representing clients regarding their marital and family law needs for over a decade, is now offering divorce concierge services. In addition to a successful legal career, Attorney Gisondo is board-certified in Florida for Marital and Family Law, making him an expert in his field of practice. But what, you may be asking, does a Family Law concierge lawyer do that makes this service special? In Attorney Gisondos’s own words, his concierge service offers:

“Direct phone line and text access to your board-certified attorney.

We’ll always return your calls the same day.

No need to leave your home, we’ll come to you or meet virtually if you prefer.

Frequent and continuous updates.

First priority for expert witnesses.

We’ll connect you with high level professionals such as financial planners, realtors, and insurance agents.

Our team will go above and beyond and provide the highest level of services we offer.”

The services of a concierge divorce lawyer can make a difference to someone whose time is literally taken up every day with important matters leaving little time to make appointments and wait for answers to important concerns. Additionally, as Attorney Gisondo puts it in his own words, “Divorce can be a stressful and emotionally charged process. The concierge attorney relationship ensures that you’ll never have to make an important decision without proper legal advice.”

If you are interested in learning more about Attorney Gisondo’s divorce concierge services, he offers a free, initial, in-office consultation where he will answer your questions. You will also get a chance to meet with him personally to learn how he can help and how he will be a caring and concerned attorney for you all the way through your litigation. Attorney Gisondo serves clients in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Hillsborough Counties in Florida, and New York and Washington DC. His office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and for new clients on Saturday from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM. If you have questions or would like to make an appointment for a free consultation, you can call his office in Palm Beach Gardens at (561) 530-4568. And to learn more about Attorney Gisondo and his Marital and Family Law practice, please visit his website at http://gisondolaw.com.