Donovan Bros Encourage Caterers, Restaurant Owners, and Consumers To Use Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Why is sustainable catering packaging so crucial?

If your business is involved in fresh produce, then you should know that packaging is a key element in your operations. Using the right packaging can help extend its shelf life and ensure that the food is safe and meets the required standards. While there are several options out there, it’s important to keep in mind the effects of the type of packaging that you choose.

With the advancement of technology, the market today is opening new doors to sustainable packaging options. At Donovan Bros, we encourage caterers, restaurant owners, and consumers to choose eco-friendly options. This process involves ample research and exploration to end up with a successful implementation of varying packaging solutions. This will pave the way to a more balanced relationship between the environment and the consumers.

Furthermore, the supply chain management that begins with where these packaging options are created, such as a warehouse, to its end customers should also be educated about the proper use and disposal of said packaging options.

What are the benefits of using sustainable catering packaging?

Reduction in its carbon footprint

A switch to a more green-based packaging option will help reduce carbon footprint, which in turn, capitalises on your business’ corporate responsibility.

Increase in storage

If you’re looking for ways to save money and be more efficient with your packaging, earth-friendly packaging is the answer. You’ll save up on space, and you’ll also be able to reduce your freight cost.

Free of toxins and allergens

Most of the available biodegradable options in today’s market are allergy-free and non-toxic. This option is flexible but not quite available yet. Luckily, Donovan Bros is making an effort to supply sustainable packaging options to companies that need them.

Increase in sales

As mentioned, your consumers will take into account your green efforts before purchasing your products. Furthermore, this option can also help expand your market by providing additional marketing campaign options for you as a business.

Lower cost

Another thing to keep in mind if you’re planning to choose a sustainable packaging option is that it can help you cut back on costs and save money in the long run. Eco-friendly products tend to be more lightweight and can bring several financial benefits.

