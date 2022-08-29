Bankai Group is Delighted to Participate in BATIC 2022 as a Silver Sponsor

Posted on 2022-08-29 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Bali, Indonesia, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is excited to announce that it will be marking its presence at the BATIC 2022 as a silver sponsor. This year the event is going to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from September 20-23, 2022. In order to provide attendees first-hand exposure to our cutting-edge telecom solutions, our team of professionals will be there featuring Messaging Solutions, Global Voice Services, Automated Voice Trading Platform, Value-Added Retail Services.

BATIC stands for Bali Annual Telkom International Conference, an annual international telecommunication event, Telin welcomes global and domestic partners, from the major wholesale carriers, data centers, digital companies, enterprises, analysts, vendors, and regulators.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution