Bankai Group is Delighted to Participate in BATIC 2022 as a Silver Sponsor

Bali, Indonesia, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is excited to announce that it will be marking its presence at the BATIC 2022 as a silver sponsor. This year the event is going to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from September 20-23, 2022. In order to provide attendees first-hand exposure to our cutting-edge telecom solutions, our team of professionals will be there featuring Messaging Solutions, Global Voice Services, Automated Voice Trading Platform, Value-Added Retail Services.

BATIC stands for Bali Annual Telkom International Conference, an annual international telecommunication event, Telin welcomes global and domestic partners, from the major wholesale carriers, data centers, digital companies, enterprises, analysts, vendors, and regulators.