Panasonic TB Series of Automotive Relays Featured in Transportation Newsletter by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has showcased the TB Series of automotive relays by Panasonic in the latest edition of their Transportation newsletter.

Panasonic’s TB Series Automotive Relays – the ACTB2CR2A60 and ACTB3C2A52 – are renowned in the automotive world for their quality, reliability and versatility with more than 20 years of design in placement.

For use in a wide range of applications, Panasonic TB Series relays are available in a variety of contact arrangements including 1 Form A, 1 Form C, and twin type 1 Form C x 2 (8 Pins) and 1 Form C x 2 (10 Pins) construction type options.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-tb-series-automotive-relays. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###