Panamax Recognized as the Top Innovative Fintech Solutions Providers in 2022

Posted on 2022-08-29

Garden City, New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is thrilled to declare that it has been recognized as one of the “Top Innovative Fintech Solutions Providers in 2022” by Enterprise Viewpoint. It offers scalability and ease of operation by fusing mobile banking, agency banking, wallet, top-up, and bill payments solutions.

Enterprise viewpoint is a platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and businesses to connect with each other and their audience. Enterprise viewpoints has more than 75,000 subscribers in around 150+ countries and 1000+ entrepreneurs interviewed.

