Open Security Summit welcomes new speakers to the stage at the next 2022 mini-session Event on the 12th – 16th of September

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Open Security Summit is excited to present its sixth mini-event in 2022. After five successful summits, including the first in-person gathering after the pandemic, September’s occasion is set to be unmatched.

The acclaimed global summit will be held from the 12th to the 16th of September 2022. All workshops and talks this month will remain virtual and free for the public to attend. The various speakers and topics have been tailor picked to suit guests’ requests and will be presented by thought-leaders in the relative industries.

The topics for this month’s international summit include the latest digital trends, problems, and solution-based technology and programmes witnessed in the world today. Governance, Crowdsourcing Security, Threat Modelling Adoption, CVSS, and DSOMM Application are among the many talking points that will be addressed this September.

The summit comprises a comprehensive range of talks, workshops, and roundtables. Each session is created with the aim of relaying in-depth knowledge about the current issues and the relative solutions found in the cybersecurity realm across the globe.

Each and every online event, talk, and workshop is hosted by professionals and authoritative figures within the industry. Some of the guest speakers include Dinis Cruz, Gary McGraw, Francesco Cipollone, Timo Pagel, to name a few. The host speakers are here to present their intimate knowledge on the matter at hand and assist attendees in gaining a thorough understanding of the concept, which can be applied to real-world situations.

The numerous workshops and roundtables are designed and purposed to get guests involved. As an attendee, you will be encouraged and expected to participate with the various leaders of the cybersecurity realm, collaborating with the hosts and speakers and putting your newly developed knowledge to the test.

Guests can join in on this unique experience by registering via the Open Security Summit Portal. Once registered, you can go through the schedule and choose the sessions you wish to attend. You will receive the relevant links for the online classes via email and can freely attend these when they are open.

All the solutions and discussions will be published online for the wider InfoSec/CyberSec Community to go through and harness for real-life use.

Open Security Summit is a non-profit organisation that strives to empower both individuals and businesses in the cybersecurity industry. Through curating a globalised and internationally acclaimed event, technology business leaders and visionaries come together to assist attendees in growing their skillset for real-world application.