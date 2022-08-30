Nalashaa Attunes to High Information Quality and Security Protocols

New Jersey, United states, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — Nalashaa Solutions, a New Jersey-based firm, is led by Ashwani Jasti (the CEO) and started operations in 2012. Since its inception, it has attained prominence in software development services, data services, Healthcare IT services, and IBM i series (AS400) upgradation & enhancement.

Nalashaa has been growing its clientele over the past ten years for its commitment to application quality, performance, and precise delivery timings. As a result, the firm is now a part of a prestigious group of organizations recognized by the ISO for demonstrating an effective information security management system and quality business processes. The ISO certificates (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) cement the software development firm’s reputation as an ideal choice for clients seeking competitive software development services for its commitment to service quality and information security management protocols.

Setting the Precedent for Information Security Management and Quality Assurance in Software Development Services

The system aggregator has been providing a wide variety of software application development services to its clients. They include developing high-performance enterprise-grade applications, process automation, and empowering organizations to achieve regulatory compliance for their software products. Nalashaa caters to the needs of healthcare, banking, manufacturing, education, and logistics industries, to name a few.

The software development outfit has consistently garnered client appreciation for its transparent and elaborate workflows. In addition, its client testimonials contain plenty of appreciation for the firm’s ability to maintain the integrity of the client’s organizational data and the quality of the software products.

In 2022, Nalashaa earned the ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certificates.

ISO 9001:2015 Certified

The ISO 9001:2015 certification further underlines the rigorous guidelines Nalashaa has adopted over the years of its operations to satisfy its consumers’ and stakeholders’ vision and demands. The firm is well positioned to deliver high-quality and sustainable software deliverables to its clients, ushered in by an internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS).

It also demonstrates the firm’s commitment to quality management processes in designing and developing products and services. It also facilitates quality driven interactions with new customers, while strengthening relationships with existing ones.

ISO 27001:2013 Certified

Nalashaa has demonstrated its expertise in Information Security Management systems (ISMS) security controls in the past. However, its 27001:2013 certification emerges as its medal of honor for its ability to protect the confidentiality and integrity of client assets from vulnerabilities.

ISO 27001:2013 delivers a list of protocols to organizations to help them ascertain if they have considered the critical control systems for specific business processes. These control systems enable a software development firm to mitigate the risks associated with data loss, theft, or alterations of confidential data. Nalashaa’s experience and expertise in information security risk management enabled it to pass the rigorous ISO 27001 audit with flying colors.

The software development firm’s acclimatization to the ISO 27001:2013 paradigm establishes it as an organization committed to safeguarding information security, a coveted attribute for organizations seeking impactful partnerships with software development companies.