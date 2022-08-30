Plastic Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | | Albea SA, Amcor PLC, Aptargroup Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic cosmetic packaging is a type of packaging made from plastic that is used to store and protect cosmetics. It is usually clear or translucent so that the product can be seen, and it is often made from recyclable materials. Cosmetic packaging can include bottles, jars, tubes, and pumps, and it is often decorated with labels, logos, and other graphics.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in plastic cosmetic packaging technology include the use of more sustainable and recyclable materials, the use of packaging that is better suited for dispensing products, and the use of packaging that is more user-friendly.

More and more cosmetic companies are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact, and one way to do this is by using more sustainable and recyclable materials for their packaging. Cosmetic packaging made from recycled plastic is one option that is becoming more popular, as it can help to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the plastic cosmetic packaging market are its properties such as lightweight, durability, and flexibility. These properties make plastic an ideal material for packaging cosmetics. In addition, plastic is a relatively inexpensive material, which makes it a popular choice for cosmetic packaging among manufacturers.

Market Segments

By Material Type Glass Paper Based Plastic

By Packaging Type Tubes Bottles

By Application Oral Care Skin Care



By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Albea SA

Amcor PLC

Aptargroup Inc.

Big Sky Packaging

Berlin Packaging

Berry Global, Inc.

DS Smith PLC

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.

