Plutus Health Inc. Helped Freestanding Emergency Room Facility Increase its Collection by 150%

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — A premier 24-hour freestanding emergency room facility increased its collections by 150%, thanks to Plutus Health Inc.

The facility faced multiple challenges that negatively impacted its financial viability, including piled-up accounts receivables, inefficient billing processes, and significant delays in payment posting. It also experienced multiple loopholes in its insurance verification process.

“We implemented a step-by-step solution to improve the client’s billing accuracy gradually,” explains Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc. “We tailored a plan and set timelines for each method process improvement to keep their process on track while measuring progress.”

Plutus Health Inc. also implemented a charge reconciliation process for the client to make the billing gradual, easy to measure, and accurate.

In only three years, these solutions drove the client’s overall collection from $4 million to $10 million each month. The client’s first pass collections also increased from 60% to 85%, and its gross collection ratio went from 15% to 40%.

Plutus Health is a trusted and experienced provider of HIPAA-compliant revenue cycle management (RCM) and end-to-end business solutions to US healthcare providers. It is best known for combining robotic process automation and machine learning to address its clients’ most challenging RCM and billing issues.

“Our goal is to eliminate the obstacles that prevent our clients from earning and realizing their income,” explains John. “Our solutions boost revenue and claims percentage while decreasing overhead costs.”

Plutus Health Inc.’s process can improve a healthcare organization’s performance in three steps: synthesizing all data from the practice, optimizing revenue management, and empowering the client to set and track its RCM goals. The company guarantees an error-free and high-quality output that meets the most stringent industry standards with robust redundancy systems and data security to protect against data loss.

MEDIA CONTACT

Thomas John

Plutus Health Inc.

Tel: (469) 242-6053

Email: info@calpion.com

4835 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300,

Dallas, TX 75244