Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Material Buggy Market : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global material buggy market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, with the mining & construction industry accounting for bulk of the demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, one-third of market revenue was generated solely by the European region.

Material buggies with diesel engines account for more than 40% of global sales.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for approximately 60% of global market share. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 77 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market for material buggies is moderately concentrated, where companies such as The Toro Company, Allen Engineering, and Bartell Global hold around 30% of the global market share.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.5% throughout 2021-2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Engine Electric Material Buggies Petrol Material Buggies Diesel Material Buggies Gas Material Buggies

By Type Tracked Material Buggies Wheel Material Buggies

By Payload Below 600 kg Material Buggies 600 TO 800 kg Material Buggies 800 to 1000 kg Material Buggies 1000 to 1200 kg Material Buggies More than 1200 kg Material Buggies

By Moving Speed Less than 10 km/hr Material Buggies 10 to 12 km/hr Material Buggies 12 to 14 km/hr Material Buggies 14 to 16 km/hr Material Buggies

By Engine Power Less than 10 hp Material Buggies 10 to 15 hp Material Buggies 15 to 20 hp Material Buggies 20 to 25 hp Material Buggies

By Sales Channel Material Buggies through Direct Sales Material Buggies through Distributor Sales

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia MEA South Asia & Pacific



Material Buggy Market – Scope Of The Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the material buggy market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of material buggies.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing material buggies, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5793

“With stringency of emission norms, material buggy manufacturers should largely focus on electric and gas engine variants. Although, higher prices of these variants can impact demand in the short run, they will stand sustainable compared to other engine variants,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

