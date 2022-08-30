Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market to have a positive outlook, surging at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is an advanced material that offers a superior combination of being lightweight and stiffness. These are also freely formable, easy to process, and recyclable.

Due to their properties such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites have become popular in many sectors such as the automotive industry, aerospace, and electronics. CFRTP composites are mainly made by thermoplastic resin and fiber reinforcement. Usually, PEEK, PP, PE, PET, and PS can be chosen as resin matrix while carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber are preferred as fiber reinforcement.

CFRTP composite materials are also used for different purposes in the aircraft industry. The benefit of composites is that they can sustain their identities and do not join completely with each other. On mixing, these materials create a hybrid material that has better structural properties, and can be used for aerospace components.

Rising need for lightweight and high-strength composites coupled with increasing need for fuel-efficient aircraft are some of the major factors propelling market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites market to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.
  • Aramid fiber projected to reach valuation around US$ 300 Mn by 2031.
  • Glass fiber projected to record above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.
  • Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 350 Mn by 2031.
  • Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.

“Augmenting preference for lightweight materials with constant technological breakthroughs will pave the way for expansion of the continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites industry over the years to come,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

  • Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on innovative technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.
  • Agreements, partnerships, supply contracts, alliances, joint ventures, and collaborations are the main strategies being adopted by key players to achieve growth in the CFRTP composites market.
  • The market is defined by the presence of a few participants with major ones having high-level of value chain integration. Companies have consolidated their operations to produce raw materials and also manufacture the product, thus reducing overall product price.

Key Market Segments Covered in CFRTP Composites Industry Research

  • Product
    • Carbon Fiber CFRTP Composites
    • Glass Fiber CFRTP Composites
    • Aramid Fiber CFRTP Composites
  • Application
    • CFRTP Composites for Automotive
    • CFRTP Composites for Aerospace
    • CFRTP Composites for Electronics
    • CFRTP Composites for Sporting Goods

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

