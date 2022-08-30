Breast Surgery Retractors Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2020 – 2025

Breast Cancer cases have registered an uptick since the past few years. Projections indicate that around 12% of women develop invasive breast cancer over. Moreover, the risk of breast cancer is directly proportional to age, the possibilities of malignancy increasing with each passing year. An increasing elderly female population is therefore anticipated to burgeon the market for breast surgery retractors.

In addition, inclination towards femininity among middle-aged and reproducing women has resulted in an uptick in cosmetic breast enhancement procedures. This, combined with technological advancements in surgical equipment, is also anticipated to invigorate the global breast surgery retractors market. Projections indicate a market expansion of 1.2X, reaching a value of US$ 328.68 Mn in the forecast period (2020-2025).

The research study on the global breast surgery retractors market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the global breast surgery reactors market over 2020-2025. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2025. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product type (Single-arm Retractors & Double-arm Retractors), usage type (Disposable Retractors & Re-usable Retractors), breast surgery procedure (Mastectomy, Lumpectomy, Plastic Surgery & Breast Reconstruction) and end user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Gynecology Clinics) across five major regions.

Breast Surgery Retractors Market- Scope Of The Report:

The recent study by Fact.MR on Breast surgery retractors market offers a 5-year forecast between 2020 and 2025. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of breast surgery retractors market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of breast surgery retractors.

The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the breast surgery retractors market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of breast surgery retractors market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the breast surgery retractors market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Technological Advancements to be Growth Catalyst for Key Market Players:

A large number of companies are present in the global breast surgery retractors market. Some prominent players include Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, CooperSurgical Inc. and Invuity, Inc., Hayden Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Black & Black Surgical, Inc., OBP Medical Corporation and Medicare Surgical Products. The market, therefore, is highly fragmented.

These players have invested in proprietary technology to increase their market presence. For instance, Invuity, Inc., offers intelligent photonics technology with intra-cavity illumination. Christened Eikon® LT, this illuminated retractor system provides all-in-one illumination and retraction and multiple blade sizes to accommodate varying patient anatomies and surgeon preferences. Its smooth blade edges also reduce tissue trauma.

Similarly, Medtronic, Inc. manufactures the RadiaLuxTM Lighted Retractors. It is a single-use, cordless illumination device for breast and abdominal procedures. The device is equipped with interchangeable blades, optimized for access in advanced breast surgery.

Breast Surgery Retractors: Market Segmentation:

Product Type

  • Single-arm Retractors
  • Double-arm Retractors

Usage Type

  • Disposable Retractors:
  • Lighted
  • Non-Lighted
  • Reusable Retractors:
  • Lighted
  • Non-Lighted

Breast Surgery Procedure

  • Mastectomy
  • Lumpectomy
  • Plastic Surgery
  • Breast Reconstruction

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Gynecology Clinics

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Eastern Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

