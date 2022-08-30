Animal Drug Compounding Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust Cagr Over 2021 – 2031

As stated in a new report by Fact.MR, North America and Europe will emerge as leading regional markets for animal drug compounding, while Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The global animal drug compounding market is projected to progress at a moderate CAGR over the next ten years.

Manufacturers of animal drug compounding products are expected to witness steady growth in demand over the coming years, with rise in requirement for oral, injectable, and topical routes of administration across regions. Demand for anti-infectives will rise the fastest, giving a boost to market expansion.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of animal drug compounding across regions.A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Animal Drug Compounding Market – Scope Of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the animal drug compounding market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with animal drug compounding.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the animal drug compounding market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Demand for Companion Animal Drugs Surging:

Drug compounding products are highly required for companion animals such as dogs, cats, and others. With increase in inclination towards domestication of such animals, suppliers of animal drug compounding products are experiencing surge in demand around the globe.

According to a report titled “U.S. Pet Ownership Statistics”, published by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the percentage of households owning dogs in the United States is 38.4, while 25.4% of U.S. people have cats as their pets. This gives a glimpse of the rising demand for various animal drug compounding products around the globe, such as GI drugs, CNS agents, and others.

Market Segmentation by Category:

Product Anti-Infectives Metronidazole Ketoconazole Other Antibiotics Anti-Inflammatory Prednisolone Tramadol Other Anti-Inflammatory CNS Agents Potassium Bromide Gabapentin Other CNS Agents GI Drugs Apomorphine Ursodiol Cisapride Other GI Drugs Others Methimazole Other Drugs

Route of Administration Oral Animal Drug Compounding Injectable Animal Drug Compounding Topical Animal Drug Compounding Rectal Animal Drug Compounding Ocular Animal Drug Compounding

Animal Type Companion Animal Animal Drug Compounding for Dogs Animal Drug Compounding for Cats Animal Drug Compounding for Horses Animal Drug Compounding for Birds Others Livestock Animal

Dosage Form Animal Drug Compounding Capsules Animal Drug Compounding Suspension Animal Drug Compounding Solutions Animal Drug Compounding Powders Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



