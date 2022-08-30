Glaucoma Therapeutics Market valuation of US$ 10 Bn by the end of the assessment period lasting from 2021-2031

Fact.MR’s recent glaucoma therapeutics industry report concludes that the market will reach US$ 6.6 Bn by the end of 2021. Long-term forecast suggests a largely steady outlook, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.7% and a valuation of US$ 10 Bn by the end of the assessment period lasting from 2021-2031.

Historical market performance reveals that the industry registered modest growth, with a documented growth rate of 2.8% from 2016-2020. While significant disruptions were experienced with regard to glaucoma surgeries across the world during COVID-19, several developing regions, including India, experienced a noteworthy upsurge in emergency surgical procedures, expanding over 4x. More emphasis was provided to non-incisional surgical procedures to reduce the risk of viral load transmission.

It is expected that by 2040, nearly 80 million people will suffer from primary open angle glaucoma, according to several studies. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention expects the number of active glaucoma cases to rise to over 6 million by 2050. Hence, numerous collaborative efforts in the form of clinical trials, research funding and drug development are being initiated, which will likely bode well for market growth in forthcoming years.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Segmentations:

Drug Class Prostaglandins Beta Blockers Alpha Agonists Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors Combination Medications Cholinergic Medications

End User Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



