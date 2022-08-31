Sales of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market To Soar Through Key -Use Industries During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market.

Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market by Category

By Fuel Type, Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market is segmented as: Gasoline Diesel Electric

By Vehicle Type, Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market is segmented as: All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Snowmobiles Others

By Engine Capacity, Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market is segmented as: Less than or equal to 750 cc Greater than 750 cc

By Application, Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market is segmented as: Sports Agriculture Military Others

By Region, Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Need for Speed Fuels Petrol Variants, Electric Gaining Ground Steadily

The prevailing low crude oil prices have meant that sales of petrol recreational off highway vehicles have remained robust. According to the report, petrol recreational off highway vehicle sales totaled nearly 166 thousand units in 2017 – higher than both diesel and electric variants.

End-users continue to show a marked preference for 4-seater off highway recreational vehicles. 4-seater off highway recreational vehicles will continue to be the top-selling variant, with 2-seater and crew size following suit. On account of this, the market is likely to witness launch of high-power 4-seater petrol variants during the assessment period.

According to the study, off highway recreational vehicles are available in a range of engine displacement capacities – from 400cc to over 900cc. Global off highway recreational vehicle sales continue to remain concentrated in the 750cc segment, whereas over 900cc variants continue to witness sluggishness.

OEM is the leading channel for off highway recreational vehicles globally, accounting for a leading revenue share of the market. Availability of a wide range of off highway recreational vehicles, combined with familiarity of off-highway enthusiasts with OEM dealerships remain key factors for the pervasiveness of this sales channel. The report expects OEM to remain the prominent sales channel for off highway recreational vehicles during the assessment period.

Global off highway recreational vehicle sales remain concentrated in the US, making North America the largest market globally. Sales in North America are likely to surpass 159 thousand units by 2018, with the US accounting for bulk of revenues. In addition to the US, manufacturers can also expect a steady stream of opportunities to emerge in Europe and Asia Pacific. Currently, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is the smallest market for off highway recreational vehicles market in terms of sales; however, the push by several Middle Eastern governments to develop a services-based industry is likely to create opportunities in the long run.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

Post COVID consumer spending on Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market

Fact.MR offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles, Sales and Demand of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

