Industrial Automation Support Equipment is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Impulse Relay Market

Impulse Relays: Introduction

Impulse relays are bistable latching relays that can transmit their contacts with every pulse. Most impulse relays consist of a solid state steering circuit and a magnetic match relay. When power is applied, these components of the impulse relay determine the relay’s position and also power the opposite coil. When power is removed, the contacts of the impulse relay move and hold their position. An impulse relay requires a unidirectional pulse to transmit a contact.

Market Overview-

Impulse relays need one power pulse to power the load and another pulse to de-energize it. In addition, impulse relays do not require control pulse redirection or polarity reversal. One of the uses of impulse relays is that they can be used as wear equalizers.

This feature facilitates applications such as multiple remote control positions for turning the device on and off with a single push button or momentary switch at each remote station. Conveyor belts, for example, can be turned on or off from multiple remote locations by installing a single switch at all locations.

Impulse Relays: Market Segmentation

On the basis of auxiliary devices, the global impulse relay market can be segmented into:

Centralized control

indication

Hybrid (central control and indication)

Multi-level centralized control

Step-by-step control

Latch control

Time delay control

Other auxiliary devices

Other auxiliary devices of impulse relays include control, control and indication by means of illuminated pushbuttons. Currently, the centralized control and indication segment holds the largest market share in the global impulse relay market. Multi-level centralized control aids in the impulse relay segment hold the second largest market share and are expected to generate the highest growth rate in the global impulse relay market.

On the basis of Application, the Global Impulse Relays Market can be segmented into:

Industrial Automation

Industrial Lighting

Industrial Appliances

Packaging Machinery

Pumping Machinery

Other Applications

At present, the industrial automation application segment of impulse relays holds the largest market share in the global impulse relay market. However, with the increasing number of upgrades focused on the development of long-lived and efficient industrial device technology, impulse relays for industrial device applications are expected to record the highest growth rate. Other applications for impulse relays include compressors, industrial fans, and more.

Impulse Relays: Regional Market Outlook

Among all regions, North America holds the largest market share in the global impulse relay market and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the North American impulse relay market is due to the continuing trend of industrial automation in this region. Rising disposable incomes in both commercial and industrial sectors also play an important role in driving the growth of the global impulse relay market.

Southeast Asia and other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register significant growth rates in the impulse relay market. Western and Eastern European countries are also expected to witness steady growth in the impulse relay market due to the presence of many providers of industrial automation solutions and services in the region.

Impulse Relays: Market Drivers and Opportunities

Growth of the global impulse relay market is expected to accelerate as the adoption rate of industrial automation capable equipment increases globally. Impulse relays enable industrial automation by facilitating functions such as remote control of industrial lighting and equipment.

This feature ensures the efficiency of industrial processes and the safety and security of people and products. These factors will propel the growth of the global impulse relay market. Impulse relays consume low power and are therefore energy efficient. This factor also minimizes overall maintenance costs. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the global impulse relay market.

Manufacturers use different design approaches to minimize the installation cost of impulse relays. Ideally, manufacturers and installers should use simplicity to minimize the installation cost of impulse relays. Pre-planned remote control locations w Impulse relays must be installed here to eliminate future service-related costs in the industry.

Key players operating in the global impulse relay market include Schneider Electric; Arteche; RS Components Pty Ltd; Morse Relay Co., Ltd.; Analog Devices, Inc.; TE Connectivity; Kruse Automatis; and Alion Electronics.

