Demand for smart meters projected to propel the growth of the automotive parking meter market

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Introduction

Vehicle parking meters are devices used to maintain parking availability in public, private and commercial spaces. Vehicle parking meters collect cash and in return provide specific places for vehicles for a limited time. Vehicle parking meters have a variety of payment options, such as pay by phone, pay by card, or pay in cash.

The purpose of installing vehicle parking meters is to regulate parking spaces in a way that avoids traffic congestion and improves traffic circulation. The meter can be installed in a single room or multiple rooms depending on the needs of the end-use application.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Dynamics

Non-residential segments such as shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, etc. hold a prominent market share in the vehicle parking meter market. Easier payments are driving the demand for smart meters, which is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle parking meter market.

Additionally, in some countries, parking service providers are developing new solutions to reduce parking congestion and free up parking spaces. This factor is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the vehicle parking meter market.

Vehicle parking meters are also in demand in government spaces for security purposes, which is another factor accelerating the growth of vehicle parking meters market during the evaluation period.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the vehicle parking meter market owing to the high installation rates of smart vehicle parking systems in the United States and Canada. This factor is combined with governments starting to control parking congestion. These factors are estimated to increase the demand for the vehicle parking meter market during the forecast period.

Europe holds a prominent share of the vehicle parking meter market, especially in EU countries, as concerns about parking issues increase. The growing fleet of automobiles in developing countries in Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant portion during the forecast period.

Due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are projected to grow at significant growth rates in the near future, driven by increased urbanization and economic growth.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market players identified in the value chain of the global Vehicle Parking Meters market include:

Meypar USA Corp.

Parking lot BOXX

Parkeon

Meisel Holdings LLC

IPS Group, Inc.

RJS Parking Products

Gamesa Electric

Ditech Srl

Data Parl Inc.

duncan parking meter

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

The Vehicle Parking Meters market can be segmented by product type and end use.

On the basis of product type, the vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Legacy Meter

Smart Meter

On the basis of end use, the vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Parking Street

Shopping Mall

Hospital

Public and Private Institutions

Regional analysis includes:

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, other Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Benelux, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, other Europe)

East Asia ( Japan, China, Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, other South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, rest of MEA)

