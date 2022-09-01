Sales Of Dairy Whiteners Are Expected To Surpass Us$ 18 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR states the global sales of dairy whiteners to surpass US$ 18 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 6% in the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. Longer shelf life of dairy whiteners and its usability factor is spurring the demand for dairy whiteners. In addition, increasing protein value is influencing the market for dairy whiteners positively.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the sales of dairy whiteners surpassed experienced an incline of 3%. The onset of COVID-19 disrupted supply and distribution for various industries. But due to the nutritional value of dairy whiteners, the sales of the same are expected to upsurge in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, unflavoured dairy whiteners is expected to hold over 50% market share

Dairy whitener sachets to account for 42.5% value share from 2021-2031

Sales via modern grocery retail channels to yield a value of US$ 446.3 Mn by 2031

North America to account for 2/5th of global dairy whiteners demand through 2031

Dairy whitener industry expected to possess more than 55% market share throughout Asia

“As demand for instant foods & beverages increase, consumers are exhibiting higher inclination towards consuming milk-based beverages which are easily prepared, accelerating demand for dairy whiteners” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Rich Nutritional Profile of Powdered Milk for Infant Formulas Will Take Away a Significant Market Share from Dairy Whiteners

Powdered or dried milk have been gaining prominence among consumers owing to its low sugar and moisture content. Moreover, unhealthy additives including palm oil, hydrogenated oils, Carrageenan emulsifier present in dairy whiteners will result in sluggish product adoption. Most importantly, powdered milk have found acceptance in infant foods by virtue of its nutritional profile. Nutrients added to infant formulas to enrich it with iron, calcium and vitamins is anticipated to drive the fortified commercial powdered or formula milk.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Dairy Whitener Market

Considering the changing landscape of the global dairy products market, largely owing to the imposition of retaliatory tariffs, has led to a shift in the market strategies adopted by key players in the global dairy whitener market. For Danone, a leading player in the global dairy whitener market, product innovation will remain the key driver to continually adapt to consumers’ need. Moreover, Danone is strategically moving towards plant-based foods and drinks to cater to the wide choices of consumers looking to broaden their protein sources and overall dietary preferences.

