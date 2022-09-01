The Indian SOC Testing Platform Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$36 Million in 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for SoC test platforms is estimated at US$4.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$13.1 billion by 2032 , growing rapidly at a CAGR of around 11.3% (2022-2032). .

report attributes details SoC Test Platform Market Size (2021A) $3.9 billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) $4.5 billion Projected Market Value (2032F) $13.1 billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11.3% CAGR Market share in East Asia (2022) 71% Market share of the top 5 companies ~80% Important companies in profile Advantest Corporation

cohu inc

CHROMA ATE Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Xilinx

Key Segments Covered in the SoC Test Platform Industry Research

SoC Test Platforms Market by Solution: hardware software Services

SoC Test Platforms Market by Platform Type: Technology-driven platforms Application Driven Platforms

SoC Test Platforms Market by Type: Digital SoC test platforms Analog SoC test platforms Mixed-Signal-SoC-Testplattformen

SoC Test Platforms Market by Application: Embedded Systems Mobile Computing Computers display systems microcontroller Others

SoC Test Platforms Market by End-Use Industry: consumer electronics IT and Telecom Car Manufacture of computer equipment Others

SoC Test Platforms Market by Regions: SoC Test Platform Market in North America SoC Test Platform Market in Latin America European market for SoC test platforms SoC test platform market in East Asia SoC Test Platforms Market in South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa SoC Test Platforms Market



What factors are driving the demand for SoC test platforms?

“Growing Popularity of Smart & Connected Homes to Create Market Opportunity “

The improvement in the world economy and the increase in disposable income are two major factors that have affected living standards and lifestyles. Demand for luxury homes is increasing, driving innovation in home networking technologies. This in turn supports the trend towards connected homes and smart homes.

Both smart and connected homes primarily use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) made up of ICs and are connected via wireless networks. With the increasing inclination of consumers to live a comfortable life, smart and connected home technology has increased. This drives the application possibilities for SoC test platforms.

“Industry 4.0 as an unavoidable boost to innovation”

Intelligent manufacturing techniques have received an enormous boost with the introduction of Industry 4.0. The demands for automation, real-time monitoring, and network and real-time data analysis have become an inherent aspect of the smart manufacturing environment as industries become smarter.

Intelligent manufacturing methods often require the introduction of sensors and an IT infrastructure to cost-effectively coordinate work in an optimized environment. As a result, demand for integrated circuits has increased across a wide range of industries as they work toward the ultimate goal of an IoT-enabled ecosystem and smart manufacturing. This in turn creates a demand for SoC test platforms to test chips.

“Increasing global digital revolution to increase SoC test platform sales”

The global digital revolution is the shift from mechanical technology and analog electronics to electronic digital devices. All major manufacturing industries are going digital due to benefits such as remote monitoring and data analysis services.

In the future, the production of SoC test platforms will continue to increase with the growing demand for electronics and ICs. With the increase in overall sensor utilization for digitization in numerous end-use industries, SoC test platforms are also gaining demand from these industries due to the need for installation, repair and maintenance activities.

These factors will fuel the growth of the SoC test platform market in the long term.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, while our global headquarters are in Dubai. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Retail – and is extensive, but we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories.

