Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market User Perspective Analysis By 2028

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Industry Overview

The global laparoscopic power morcellators market size was valued at USD 107.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids among women globally, the rise in preference for minimally invasive gynecological procedures, as well as technological advancements in surgical devices are the major factors expected to drive the market. Power morcellators are less invasive devices that are utilized during procedures such as fibroid removal or hysterectomy, for cutting tissues into smaller pieces.

The market for laparoscopic power morcellators has been moderately impacted by COVID-19 owing to delay or cancellation of numerous elective surgeries, including hysterectomy/myomectomy, as many hospitals closed outpatient facilities in order to limit the spread of the disease and prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This in turn has limited the usage of surgical devices in hospitals for a short period. However, the European Society for Gynecological Endoscopy and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists have issued guidelines to continue performing minimally/non-invasive surgery in case of emergency. As the restrictions on easing elective procedures are being resolved in most countries, it is expected that the market for laparoscopic power morcellators will not only experience impetus during the forecast period but will also continue to witness a substantial growth rate after the end of the pandemic.

Prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is on the rise globally, and these can lead to abnormal uterine bleeding, amenorrhea, dysmenorrhea (painful and heavy menstrual periods), and pelvic or abdominal pressure. It is estimated that not all women with uterine fibroids have symptoms and around 50 to 75% of cases remain asymptomatic and often remain undiagnosed. Thus, it is estimated that around 77% of women of childbearing age could have uterine fibroids. According to an NCBI study report, in the U.S., around 30,000 myomectomies are performed annually for leiomyomata (fibroids). The prevalence of uterine fibroids increases as women age and may occur in over 30% of women aged between 40 to 60 years. Furthermore, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, in 2017 an estimated 793,846 women were diagnosed with uterine cancer. The rate of new cases of uterine cancer was 27.8 per 100,000 females per year. This supports the growth of uterine fibroid treatment. Thus, the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids is increasing the demand for myomectomy or hysterectomy procedures worldwide, thereby boosting the growth of the market for laparoscopic power morcellators over the forecast period.

Additionally, minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries are gaining popularity these days owing to the reduced risk associated with such procedures. Smaller cuts minimize postoperative pain and facilitate speedy recovery leading to high adoption of these procedures. Nowadays, surgeons are performing single-port laparoscopic and robotic myomectomies/hysterectomies to remove larger fibroids. These can be removed through minor incisions by breaking them into pieces called morcellation with the help of laparoscopic power morcellators. Thus, the risks of blood loss and infection are lower with minimally invasive procedures when compared to open abdomen surgeries. Such procedures also allow shorter hospital stays and the patient can get back to work and perform normal activities within a short span. Therefore, advantages such as these are cumulatively responsible to fuel the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, thereby driving the market for laparoscopic power morcellators.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparoscopic power morcellators market on the basis of application and region:

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hysterectomy

Myomectomy

Others

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2019: Ethicon, Inc., and Olympus Corporation have signed an agreement in which Olympus will acquire all new business activities from Ethicon related to the Versapoint Electrosurgery system.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Industry include

Medtronic

Karl Storz GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

LiNA Medical

Lumenis (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Nouvag AG

Olympus Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH

