Food Colors Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | AromataGroup SRL, Givaudan

Food colors are substances that are added to food to give it the desired color. Some colorants are naturally derived, while others are synthetic. Food colorants are used in both processed and unprocessed foods, and their use is regulated by food safety authorities.

Key Trends:

The food color industry has seen several key trends in recent years. One of the most significant has been the shift towards natural colors. This is in response to consumer demand for food products that are free from synthetic ingredients. Natural colors can be derived from fruits, vegetables, and other plant sources. They are generally more expensive than synthetic colors, but they are perceived as being safer and more natural. Another key trend has been the development of new colorants that are more stable and heat-resistant.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the food colors market are increasing demand for processed & packaged food and the rising awareness of the health benefits of natural food colors. The processed and packaged food industry is growing rapidly in developing countries, such as China and India, due to the changing lifestyle of the people and the increasing disposable income. This growth is expected to drive the demand for food colors over the forecast period. Natural food colors are gaining popularity due to the rising awareness of the health benefits of natural products.

Market Segmentation:

The Food Color market is segmented by type, application, form and region. By type, the market is segmented by natural and artificial colors. By application, the market is classified into meat products, beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionary and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Food Color Market are AromataGroup SRL , Givaudan, Kalsec, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen A/S, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Dohler Group, International Flavors & Fragrances, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

