Sales of Homewares Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Europe is expected to capture the highest share in the homewares market due to large number of timber industries and high living standards of people. Europe is followed by North America due to similar economic conditions. Contributing factors to market growth are rising infrastructural facilities across the globe, changing residential facilities, and availability of less living space due to rising population.

Rising investments by manufacturers for the establishment of new products that utilize less space and give an aesthetic appeal to the house is being seen. These variables have a significant impact on the market’s development.

According to the latest revised report by Fact.MR, the homewares market is estimated to reach a market value of over US$ 200 Bn by the end to 2031, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Among the products, home décor holds a major market share, which is expected to contribute more than 19% revenue by the end of the projected period.
  • On comparing home décor and furniture under products, home décor is estimated to have a market value of more than US$ 35 Bn, while furniture holds the second-largest share and is expected to reach US$ 36.4 Bn by 2031.
  • On the basis of distribution channel, departmental stores grab the largest share and are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6% through 2031, crossing a market value of US$ 42 Bn.
  • Europe to hold largest market share of approximately 45%. The European market is anticipated to grow around 1.5X from 2021 to 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Product
    • Home Decoration
    • Furniture
    • Soft Furnishings
    • Kitchenware
    • Home Appliances
    • Lighting
    • Storage and Flooring
    • Bathroom Accessories and Cleaning
    • Tableware
    • Hardware
  • Distribution Channel
    • Homeware Stores
    • Franchised Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Departmental Stores
    • Online
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Japan
    • APEJ
    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

In its report, Fact.MR profiles the following notable homeware manufacturers:

  • The Oneida Group, Inc.
  • Groupe SEB
  • Pacific Market International
  • Lock & Lock Co Ltd
  • Libbey Inc.
  • International Cookware SAS
  • Inter Ikea Systems B.V.
  • Conair Corporation
  • Avon Products, Inc
  • Arc International

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:

  • In 2019, Inter IKEA Systems B.V. introduced its new IVAR storage system product range, which includes space-saving shelving. This device was created for people who live in compact spaces.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing homewares have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

