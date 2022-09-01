Rising Adoption of Energy Drinks Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, global demand for energy drinks is expected to exceed US$ 35 Bn by 2021. In the long-run, the industry is expected to clock a CAGR of over 8% to reach US$ 76 Bn in 2031. An increase in health consciousness, changes in consumer lifestyle, and greater awareness of health and wellness products is primarily expected to drive future demand.

From 2016 to 2020, the energy drinks market experienced a steady growth curve, recording a CAGR of nearly 4% to be valued at over US$ 33 Bn. Prospects temporarily nosedived in H1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and logistics, generating shortages. Eventually, this was offset as vaccination drives began, permitting easing of restrictions.

Manufacturers prioritize product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Companies strive to differentiate their products from their competitors. For instance, Red Bull employs taurine to distinguish its products and positions itself as a premium item by charging a high price. Furthermore, Monster Beverage has made substantial inroads into the industry by sponsoring high-profile sports events such as Moto GP, Formula One, MotoCross, and mountain biking.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

The global energy drinks market continues to grow on account of a host of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Consumption of energy drinks is largely concentrated among athletes and sportspersons. Energy drinks remain a popular source of instant nourishment and refreshment and they have remained popular among consumers who indulge in strenuous activities.

According to Australian Institute of Sports Nutrition, the high content of carbohydrates in energy drinks helps athletes in recovering lost nutrients quickly. Energy drinks are high in ergogenic acid, which can help in revitalizing the body.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Alcoholic Energy Drinks Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Nature Organic Energy Drinks Non-Organic Energy Drinks

Distribution Channel Energy Drinks Sales via Modern Trade Energy Drinks Sales via Drug Stores Energy Drinks Sales via Convenience Store Energy Drinks Sales via E-Commerce Energy Drinks Sales via Other Retail Format



Alcoholic Energy Drinks to Represent a Leading Segment

Non-organic variants continue to remain sell more than organic energy drinks; however, demand for latter is growing at a faster pace, signalling an important shift in consumer preference. Currently, the non-organic energy drink type segment is valued at over US$ 7,000 Mn globally.

By product type, the alcoholic segment is projected to represent more than US$ 8,000 Mn in the global market of energy drinks by 2022-end. This segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

Sales of energy drinks have remained concentrated through modern trade distribution channel. According to Fact.MR’s research, sales through this distribution channel will account for over US$ 5,000 Mn in sales by 2022-end. Online sales of energy drinks are also growing, as consumers browse the internet for best prices and discounts.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Non-alcoholic energy drinks gaining ground, surging at 7% CAGR through 2031

Preference for alcoholic beverages to remain, surpassing US$ 8 Bn by 2022

By distribution channel, online platforms to gain momentum at 8% CAGR

Non-organic variants top selling, valued at US$ 7 Bn currently

U.S to experience a CAGR of 7.6% growth in the energy drinks domain

China to account for 55% of energy beverage consumption globally

India to register a robust 9% value CAGR across the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers priorities product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Product launches may assist businesses in capitalizing on the enormous development potential in developing regions. Recent developments are as follows:

In March 2021, PepsiCo Inc. announced the introduction of a new line of energy drinks titled Mtn Dew Rise Energy under its Mountain Dew product range, with assistance from NBA superstar LeBron James. Every 16-ounce will contain Vitamins A & C and zinc to support the immune system

In January 2020, Coca Cola introduced its first energy drink called Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S, devoid of any soda under four flavors: Coca Cola Energy, Coca Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca Cola Energy Cherry and Coca Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of energy drinks are Coco-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverages Corp., Red Bull GmbH, GNC Holdings Inc., Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

