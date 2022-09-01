As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global color cosmetics market is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% and be valued at over US$ 140 Bn by 2031.

Growing product penetration via online sales channels is a primary factor influencing the global market. Cosmetics sales via e-Commerce websites are anticipated to witness a surge owing to increased Internet usage and rising adoption of smartphones across regions, especially emerging markets.

This predicted progress is also attributed to wide accessibility of a diverse range of products as well as consumer ability to compare prices of different products offered through various e-Commerce websites. Advertisement and promotion through various mediums, including magazines, television, social media, etc., is also fueling market expansion. Campaigns and free sample offerings are major promotional tools being used by market players.

For example, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. had US$ 14.29 Bn in revenue from all segments, where 89% of revenue came from cosmetic products. The company gets 23% of its total revenue from online platforms.

Color Cosmetics Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Color Cosmetics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Color Cosmetics market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Color Cosmetics supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of automotive transmission systems, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering automotive transmission systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the automotive transmission system domain.

Color Cosmetics Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Facial Color Products Blushers Foundation Loose Face Powder Concealers Other Facial Products Eye Makeup Products Eye Liners/Pencils Mascara Eye Shadow Other Eye Makeup Lips Products Lip Gloss Lip Liners/Pencils Lip Sticks Other Lip Products Nail Products Nail Paints Nail Polish Nail Removers Nail Treatment/Strengtheners Other Nail Products Hair Color Products Permanent Demi-permanent Semi-permanent Gradual

By Form Powder Spray Crème Gel

By Pricing Mass Mid-premium/Affordable Premium Premium

By Consumer Orientation Color Cosmetics for Men Color Cosmetics for Women Unisex Color Cosmetics for

By Sales Channel Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Online Channels Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Other Stores



