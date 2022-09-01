Global Sales Of Ear Muffs Are Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2030 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Ear muff is an accessory used as protective gear in industries. Ear muff has seen significant traction during recent years. Stringent government laws and increasing awareness related to safety in the industrial sector has been a key factor driving the product demand. Owing to rising construction and manufacturing activities around the globe and a significant rise in the number of accidents in industries has led the workforce to adopt policies regarding safety which might show a significant rise in the ear muff market during the forecast period.

3M, Amplifon, DeltaPlus Group, and Centurion are some of the notable companies working in the industrial safety sector, as they are manufacturing different types of protective gears for varying sectors. Companies are also expanding their product portfolio through acquisitions; for example 3M has acquired Capital Safety. Gaes Group’s acquisition by Amplifion is another notable acquisition. The key objective of companies for acquisitions is to increase their geographical footprint.

Ear muff market: Segmentation

The ear muff market can be segmented on the basis of type and sales channel.

On the basis of type, the ear muff market can be segmented into:

Around the ear

In the ear

Foldable

Multi position

Helmet mount

Neckband

On the basis of material used, the ear muff market can be segmented into:

Metal

PVC

Combined

On the basis of protection capability, the ear muff market can be segmented into:

28 Decibel

31 Decibel

34 Decibel

37 Decibel

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the ear muff market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Contract sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



