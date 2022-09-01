Pore Strips Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pore Strips Industry Overview

The global pore strips market size was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Pore strips are perceived to be easy and fast-acting. Substitutes such as scrubs require a certain amount of time and a lengthy process before they can show the desired results. This factor is expected to drive the product demand in the near future, especially among young consumers who prefer quick solutions. The expansion of retail channels from some of the prominent brands such as Estée Lauder, Sephora, and Shiseido Co. will also positively influence the market growth over the next few years. In May 2020, Coty, a global multinational beauty company, collaborated with skin and beauty retailer Douglas to launch Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, in more than 25 countries in Europe.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Pore Strips market

The emergence of non-banking players in the payment industry has facilitated this growth. Retailers have been venturing into online retail as numerous consumers prefer virtual marketplaces to purchase a variety of products. These trends are expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Emerging markets and the increasing demand for overseas goods are further driving online spending. Consumers in emerging countries such as China and India prefer local e-commerce companies, such as Tmall in China and Flipkart in India. Consumer spending in the U.S. and some countries in Europe has witnessed a slight drop owing to the global recession.

More than a quick fix, consumers want long-term solutions and are willing to spend more on such effective solutions. Rapid growth in skincare technology has resulted in the development of permanent and long-term skincare solutions that are effective against external factors, such as pollutants and the environment. This has been particularly attractive to young and millennial consumers, who have been showing an increased interest in permanent skincare treatments over quick fixes.

As consumers have been spending less on beauty and grooming products over the past year and a half, many skincare companies have responded to the crisis by shifting gears and offering hand sanitizers and cleaning agents instead.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

Cosmetic Oil Market – The global cosmetic oil market size to be valued at USD 72.28 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic oil market size to be valued at USD 72.28 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Toothpaste Tablet Market – The global toothpaste tablet market size was valued at USD 59.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Pore Strips Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pore strips market on the basis of ingredient, end-use, and region:

Pore Strips Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Charcoal Non-charcoal

Pore Strips End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Salon Home

Pore Strips Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pore Strips market include

Kao Corporation

Walgreen Co.

Ulta Beauty

Earth Therapeutics

Sephora

L’Oréal

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

Boscia

Hip Hop

Order a free sample PDF of the Pore Strips Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter