Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of Around 7% by 2031 End

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

As per the latest industry analysis on hemostasis diagnostics by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to double in valuation and top US$ 4 Bn by 2031. Demand for point-of-care testing systems to rise at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices.

Market Insights of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices Market.



Market Categorization as Per Hemostasis Diagnostics Industry Research Product Laboratory Systems Consumables Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Test Prothrombin Test Time (PT) Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) Fibrinogen Degradation Products (FDP) Activated Clotting Time Platelet Aggregation Test D Dimer

End User Hemostasis Diagnostics at Hospital and Clinics Hemostasis Diagnostics at Research Institutes Hemostasis Diagnostics at Independent Diagnostic Laboratories



Competitive Landscape

Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base.

In 2017, Werfen and its subsidiary Instrumentation Laboratory Company acquired Accriva Diagnostics to expand leadership in point-of-care testing.

In 2018, Sysmex Corporation launched its next-generation analyzers in the hemostasis field – the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000 and CN-3000.

In 2019, Horiba Medical, launched its new parameter, Yumizen D-Dimer, for its Yumizen G Hemostasis range of instruments to diagnose deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global hemostasis diagnostics market to top US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031.

Laboratory systems projected to reach around US$ 940 Mn by 2031.

Consumables projected to record around 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 800 Mn.

Market in Canada projected to expand above 6% CAGR over next 10 years.

“Increasing demand for technological advancements in medical treatment, strong government support, and rising trend of laboratory automation have propelled demand for hemostasis diagnostics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

