Rising Demand for Convenience Food in China to Boost Demand for Frozen Meat – Fact.MR Survey

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Frozen Meat. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Frozen Meat Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7072

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Frozen Meat market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Frozen Meat

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Frozen Meat, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Frozen Meat Market.

The global frozen meat market analysed by Fact.MR estimates that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% in 2021 to total 8,284,722 MT.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that frozen meat products hold 32.5% share in the global frozen food market, and are expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 61.5 Bn by 2031.

Frozen Meat Market Size in 2021 US$ 32.8 Bn Market Forecasted Value for 2031 US$ 61.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6.5% CAGR Market Share of India in South Asia Region 59%

Main Segments Covered in Frozen Meat Industry Research

By Product Type Beef Pork Poultry Meat Sheep Meat

By Nature Organic Frozen Meat Conventional Frozen Meat

By End Use Application Food Processing Industry Food Service Industry Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7072

Frozen meat Market: Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the frozen meat market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates recent market developments, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations associated with frozen meat market.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the frozen meat market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing frozen meat, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of frozen meat across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of frozen meat during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for frozen meat is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “MT” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global frozen meat market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7072

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the frozen meat market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for frozen meat has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of frozen meat, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering frozen meat have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the frozen meat market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 83% of the North American market share in 2021, supported by growing demand for ready-to-eat food items.

China is estimated to account for 46.6% of the East Asian frozen meat market share, supported by heightened manufacturing capabilities.

Thailand is one of the prominent countries in the South Asian regions with a market share of 11.9%, due to high number of trading partners and growing export demand.

Conventional frozen meat reflects approximately 90.2% market share in 2021; however, the organic type is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to rising environmental concerns.

Frozen meat sales are estimated to account for a CAGR of nearly 6.5% through 2031 on the back of its wide range of end-use applications in the food processing industry, food service industry, and retail sector.

“The market is driven by convenience, upgraded storage qualities, ease of use, and longer shelf-life properties of frozen meat. Frozen meat is a good source of protein and other vital nutrients, and technical improvements such as IQF technologies have improved its efficiency to a great extent,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html



Key Question answered in the survey of Frozen Meat market report:

Sales and Demand of Frozen Meat

Growth of Frozen Meat Market

Market Analysis of Frozen Meat

Market Insights of Frozen Meat

Key Drivers Impacting the Frozen Meat market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Frozen Meat market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Frozen Meat

More Valuable Insights on Frozen Meat Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Frozen Meat, Sales and Demand of Frozen Meat, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates