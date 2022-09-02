Animal Wound Care Market is Driven by Increased Demand for Non-Invasive Surgeries by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal Wound Care Industry Overview

The global animal wound care market size was valued at USD 960.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of companion animals and increasing demand for veterinary surgeries are propelling the market. Moreover, the increasing number of vet visits is further propelling the market growth. According to IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., in 2019, there were an estimated 315 million total visits in the U.S.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, postponement and cancellation of elective surgeries in animals due to stringent lockdown norms consequently resulted in a decline of postoperative wounds cases, thus impacting the market growth. However, the market for animal wound care has shown V-shaped recovery during the 3rd quarter of 2020 due to the resumption of pet clinic visits and ease of norms. According to IDEXX, U.S. clinic visits increased by 6% in Q4 2020 from the last quarter which is expected to increase the revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for animal protein and advancement in their wound care product is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, Santa Cruz Animal Health offers a wide range of bovine supplies such as topical hydrogel and advanced wound care products in cattle. In addition, in December 2020, Spectrum Antimicrobials, Inc., launched Vetricept skin and wound care cleanser products to enhance its portfolio.

Moreover, stringent government regulation related to pet well-being is propelling the revenue. For instance, it is illegal to willfully neglect, wound, injure or maim an animal under the criminal code of Canada. Provinces and territories also have laws regarding the care and treatment of farm animals which is supporting growth. Federal legislations of Europe have mandated the use of post-operative treatment/care in animals.

Companies are implementing strategies such as increased R&D activity, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions which are further bolstering revenue. For instance, in February 2020, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals closed an asset purchase agreement for USD 1.1 million with MicroSafe Group for certain disinfection, wound care, and animal health care products in Europe. In July 2019, Bioiberica launched Klorexivet for cats and dogs with superficial injuries as a result of wounds.

Animal Wound Care Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal wound care market on the basis of product, animal type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Animal Wound Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Care Products

Traditional Wound Care Products

Therapy Devices

Animal Wound Care Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Animal Wound Care End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Animal Wound Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Retail

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights:

October 2019: 3M acquired Acelity, Inc. to enhance its portfolio in advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand.

June 2019: B. Braun Melsungen acquired STAVMED LLC in Russia to expand its geographical footprints and added six dialysis centers to its provider offerings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Animal Wound Care Industry include

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Virbac

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

Innovacyn, Inc.

Robinson Healthcare

NEOGEN Corporation

KeriCure, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

