Application Development Software Market Current Opportunities, Business Trends, and Growth Forecast by 2028

Application Development Software Industry Overview

The global application development software market size was valued at USD 131.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing demand for various software applications to speed up and simplify business operations using advanced IoT technology and cloud-based solutions is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. The demand for application development software is anticipated to gain steady traction over the coming years owing to the need for scalable and customized software. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing health awareness among individuals has directed various doctors and health workers to deliver their services over applications. This factor is anticipated to contribute to market growth.

In the first half of 2020, the market witnessed negative growth due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Various offices, manufacturing units, and media houses have witnessed a temporary closure owing to the lockdown restrictions globally. However, the demand for software applications from media and entertainment and IT and telecom industries, owing to work from home strategies, is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Application development software is used to design and develop various advanced applications depending on the end user’s requirements. The apps developed can be run on several computer devices, digital gadgets, and smartphones. They help in accomplishing a task more quickly and efficiently. The developed application is equipped with several characteristics to perform tasks such as generating sales reports, scheduling appointments, calculating monthly expenditures, and helping businesses automate processes. The increasing demand for cloud deployment among various small, medium, and large enterprises is expected to support market growth in the coming years.

Application development software allows organizations to develop software products, including desktop and mobile applications, which assist them in reaching mass audiences and catering to different user requirements. They require vast technical knowledge such as code assist tools, mobile development and integration, development tools, application programming interface (API), and testing to cater to customer expectations and requirements. The app assists in managing complex operations with better efficiency at a high speed and minimal cost. It can also help automate processes in robotic automation and enable the collection of feedback from end-users for better business alignment.

Application Development Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global application development software market based on type, deployment type, organization size, application, and region:

Application Development Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Low-code Development Platforms

No-code Development Platforms

Application Development Software Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Application Development Software Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Application Development Software Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Others

Application Development Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2020: Oracle Corporation unlocked its second Cloud region in South Korea. The company plans to work around 36 second-gen cloud regions by 2020 as a part of its global plan.

Oracle Corporation unlocked its second Cloud region in South Korea. The company plans to work around 36 second-gen cloud regions by 2020 as a part of its global plan. October 2019: Zoho Corporation introduced Catalyst. It is a full-stack server-less developer platform that allows developers to create and run applications and microservices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global application development software market are:

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies

Wipro Ltd.

Zoho Corporation

