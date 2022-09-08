Presenting The Crownline Instant Ice Maker IM-263

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline deals in high-quality small, domestic appliances, Health & Beauty care products, Seasonal products, and Home, Office & Outdoor cleaning products. Crownline is best known for providing premium quality products all over UAE.

Having an ice maker at home might be a good investment, especially when you have a big family; although most refrigerators can produce ice, they are not as efficient as an ice maker. An ice maker offers you enough ice in very little time without taking up too much space. As a result, you won’t need to stock up on ice for house parties or other special occasions at your home; especially in the summer, you won’t need to wait for ice cubes for your beverages.

Crownline presents its Instant Ice Maker IM-263 with a one-touch operation. Below are the benefits of the Ice Maker: –

Convenient – With its easy one-touch operation, it is very simple and convenient to use, and you can now have your bullet-shaped ice anytime you want without waiting for your refrigerator to make it.

Fast & Efficient – Crownline Instant Ice Maker IM-263 gives you a batch of 9 bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 6-8 mins and produces up to 12kg of ice in a day with its 1.5-litre water reservoir.

Perfect Design – Its big transparent window makes it look more elegant and cleaner, and due to its compact design easily fits your kitchen countertops and prevents you from giving up larger space.

Technical features: –

With a capacity of 12kg and power of 120 watts, it produces a batch of 9 ice cubes in just 8 mins.

It comes with a simple control panel and proper instructions, making it very easy to use.

It has an indicator that lights up when the ice is full or needs more water.

Visit their website – http://www.crownline.ae/ for more detailed information about the product. You can also contact them at +971 4 34 17 152 or email them @services@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.