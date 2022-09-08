Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler – AC-249 With Advanced Cooling Technology

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a leading provider of seasonal products, including home, office, and outdoor cleaning products. It provides users with a selection of products to meet their everyday demands.

Summers are becoming increasingly challenging due to rising temperatures and unbearable heat, particularly in the UAE, where summers tend to be extreme. It would be hard to beat the summers without a proper air-cooling appliance.

Having the comfort of air-cooling in your house is a big relief in summer. A decent quality air cooler would benefit you a lot to beat such harshsummers; however, in humid conditions, an air conditioner would be better but comes at a higher cost than an air cooler. Crownline has introduced its Evaporative Air Cooler with advanced cooling technology that works efficiently in all sorts of weather, making it worth the money.

Benefits of Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler – AC-249: –

3-in-1 Feature–This evaporative air cooler comes with threedifferent modes; air cooling, fan-only mode, and night-time mode; you can set any mode according to your mood and weather conditions.

Advanced Cooling Technology –This air cooler from Crownline uses the best-in-industry honeycomb waterfall system that effectively helps spread the cool air throughout the space.This is a perfect solution for rooms that do not require costly air conditioning.

Large Water Tank – It comes with a 24-litre water tank; simply fill it with cold or regular water, and the air cooler will automatically regulate the air around the room and lower the humidity.

Portability and Maintenance – The mobility and ease of maintenance of this air cooler are its primary advantages. The pre-assembled design and outfitted four wheels make it easy to move the air cooler.

Investing in an air cooler is a smart move; they offer many of the advantages mentioned above, and they are also extremely good at cooling the air.

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and much more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.