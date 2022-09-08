Types of Lounges Available In Emirates Airlines

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

As we know, Emirates Airlines is one of the best and largest airlines in the Middle East, it covers all aspects of air travel to make the customers feel at home throughout their journey – from on-board to off the plane. For the elite passengers, Emirates have various lounges at the airports. Skywards Platinum and Gold members have access to 33 Emirates lounges in 32 cities across the globe. Skywards Silver members can only take advantage of the lounges in Dubai Airport. A departure lounge for passengers from First and Business Class as well as Platinum and Gold Members of Skywards is usually offered by third-party at airports where Emirates does not operate a lounge. For more information on Emirates lounges you can get in touch with Emirates Airlines directly.

First Class Lounge in Dubai:

The First Class lounge offers savoring cuisines, and a full-service bar along with keeping abreast with breaking news and indulging in a treatment at the Timeless Spa. With an access to this lounge, you can also do shopping in the airline’s in-lounge duty-free boutique.

Business Class Lounge in Dubai:

In the Business Class lounge you can enjoy signature drinks like Moet and Chandon champagne designed by Michelin star chefs complimented with mouth-watering gourmet dishes. You can also enjoy spa treatment, free Wi-Fi connection and other digital entertainment.

Worldwide Lounges:

Emirates offers exclusive worldwide lounges in over 30 airports where you can feel the First Class comfort and enjoy the utmost convenience. Munching on delicious meals, availing shower and getting down with business work are what you can do in these lounges.

Marhaba Lounge:

This lounge at Dubai International Airport offers relaxing ambience with all the facilities, availing which you can de-stress yourself. You can freshen up yourself with hot shower here, apart from having hot and cold cuisine in the buffet area with complimentary beverages.

Partner Lounges:

In addition to the above lounges, Emirates Airlines also facilitates accessing its partner lounges in airports across 6 continents. The lounge access is allowed to only First and Business class passengers and Emirates Skywards Platinum or Gold member traveling in Economy class. Emirates Airlines is one of the topmost airlines based in Garhoud, Dubai United Arab Emirates. To resolve all your issues of tickets booking and reservations we have an experts group which is available 24×7 on Emirates Airlines Reservations. Besides online ticket bookings it also let you enquire for your Emirates PNR Status from its online portal. So for booking of Emirates airlines tickets don’t be worry just get in contact with us and reserve your seat. There are few service which are provided by Emirates Airlines are listed below: