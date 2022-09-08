Panamax is Thrilled to Exhibit at Seamless Africa 2022 as Silver Sponsor

Africa, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is excited to confirm its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Seamless Africa 2022. The event will take place in Nairobi, Kenya from October 4 to October 5, 2022. All the participants will be exposed to the newest technology & innovation for banks & financial services across Africa.

Seamless Africa 2022 is the most important payment, banking & fintech event. The event will bring together the entire financial ecosystem to discuss, debate, and evaluate the future of the industry.