Panamax is Thrilled to Exhibit at Seamless Africa 2022 as Silver Sponsor

Posted on 2022-09-08 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Africa, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is excited to confirm its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Seamless Africa 2022. The event will take place in Nairobi, Kenya from October 4 to October 5, 2022. All the participants will be exposed to the newest technology & innovation for banks & financial services across Africa.

Seamless Africa 2022 is the most important payment, banking & fintech event. The event will bring together the entire financial ecosystem to discuss, debate, and evaluate the future of the industry.

