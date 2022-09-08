Flavored Water Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope and Demand, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Flavored Water Industry Overview

The global flavored water market size was valued at USD 13.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing preference for flavored, healthy, and functional drinks has been boosting the growth of the market across the globe. Consumers are showing interest in exploring innovative beverages infused with fruits, herbs, other healthy ingredients. The market witnessed rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased health concerns, which augmented the demand for flavored hydration products enriched with the benefits of minerals and vitamins, especially among health-conscious consumers with mid-to high-income levels.

Consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, in the developed economies, such as the U.S., are spending more on flavored water. The trend of zero-calorie, zero-sugar, and low-carb content soft drinks is rising across the globe, which is also boosting the market growth. Citrus and berry flavors are gaining traction among consumers due to their refreshing tastes. The natural flavors are gaining traction due to their health benefits and refreshing tastes.

As a result, producers have been launching beverages with such flavors that help improve physical and mental health. Over the past few years, consumer preference is shifting from sugary carbonated soft drinks to healthy drinks. Moreover, the continuous introduction of new flavors, innovative packaging, and incorporation of functional ingredients have helped in shaping and boosting the global market. Companies are adding vitamins and minerals to their drinks to attract modern consumers.

With the growing awareness regarding sustainability and the environment among consumers, industry players are increasingly offering flavored waters in sustainable packaging. Several brands offer their drinks in aluminum cans to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, consumers are looking for drinks that are sourced and produced sustainably. This trend has been creating growth opportunities for the market players.

Flavored Water Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavored water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Flavored Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sparkling

Still

Flavored Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Flavored Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2021: PepsiCo Inc. launched five new caffeinated sparkling waters under its Bubly brand. The company has expanded its line of caffeinated drinks with the addition of mango passion fruit, blood orange grapefruit, triple berry, blueberry pomegranate, and citrus cherry flavors.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Flavored Water Industry include

Nestlé

Talking Rain

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Hint, Inc.

Spindrift

National Beverage Corp.

Sanpellegrino S.P.A.

KeurigDr Pepper, Inc.

Saratoga Spring Water Company

