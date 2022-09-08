Compression Socks Is Gaining Traction Steadily And Is Expected To Swell 1.6x Through 2031

Compression Socks Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global compression socks market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to swell 1.6x through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 1 Bn, and reaching US$ 630 Mn by 2021. Treatment for deep vein thrombosis will remain the key application area, slated to reach US$ 900 Mn by 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Compression Socks market survey report:

SIGVARIS Group

Juzo Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

Medtronic Plc.

3M Company

Santemol Group Medikal

Calzificio ZETA S.R.L.

Sanyleg S.R.L

Thuasne SAS

Medi GmbH & Co KG

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Standard Compression Socks Graduated Compression Stockings

Application Compression Socks for Deep Vein Thrombosis Compression Socks for Chronic Venous Disorder Compression Socks for Diabetes Wounds Compression Socks for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Compression Socks via Hospital Pharmacies Compression Socks via Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Compression Socks via Online Sales Compression Socks via Other Distribution Channel



