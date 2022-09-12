Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Smoke Evacuation Systems Industry Overview

The global smoke evacuation systems market size was valued at USD 162.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

An increasing number of electro surgery procedures, medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries, and product availability are anticipated to drive the market. According to ASPS, in 2018, about 18 million people underwent surgeries in the U.S., inclusive of minimally invasive procedures. It is also observed that the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures increased in 2018.

Smoke evacuation and filtering systems are not mandatory during laparoscopic surgeries, according to National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, major concerns have been raised regarding Aerosol-generating Procedures (AGPs), including laparoscopy. It has been observed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to remain in the aerosols for up to 3 hours. Thus, effective measures for the evacuation of smoke and aerosols must be taken near infected patients and/or during AGPs to significantly reduce the risk of transmission. This has heightened the need for the smoke evacuation system, thereby fueling market growth in the near future.

Developing countries such as China, Thailand, India, Brazil, and Mexico are constantly improving their healthcare infrastructure to provide treatments/surgeries at lower costs, such as cosmetic surgeries and dental care programs, boosting medical tourism in these countries. Some of the most common procedures performed in these countries are breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, abdominoplasty, rhytidectomy, and liposuction.

Furthermore, smoke evacuation platforms are effectively being combined with electrosurgical generators are known to produce a substantial amount of surgical smoke plume. This is expected to help streamline the surgical workflow. Thus, the availability of innovative products is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and product approvals and launches have significantly impacted the market in recent years. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the demand for smoke evacuation systems due to its increasing awareness which in turn is fueling the market growth.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Smoke Evacuation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Smoke Evacuating Systems

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories

Smoke Evacuation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Orthopedic

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Others

Smoke Evacuation Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Veterinary Healthcare Providers

Smoke Evacuation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2020: KLS Martin Group acquired major business operations of Stuckenbrock Medizintechnik. This strategy focused on expanding the OEM operations of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Smoke Evacuation Systems market include

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ethicon Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Pall Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Olympus Corporation

