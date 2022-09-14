BOC Sciences Outlines Its Contribution of Peptides to Cardiovascular Research

Shirley, NY, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences’ monthly report released in August showed that its peptide products had vastly facilitated the R&D of cardiovascular therapies.

February is set as American Heart Month since heart disease is the number one cause of death for most groups, affecting all ages, genders, and races. More than 600,000 Americans die from heart disease every year. The striking fact drives a great deal of cardiovascular research worldwide, among which peptide development is brought into focus owing to its certain effects on the remission and prevention of diseases.

BOC Sciences provides an extensive list of peptides for research on diabetes, cancers, HIV, etc. Its peptides for cardiovascular research were firstly highlighted in the August report, even though it has been serving researchers in this field with many mighty peptides in practice for years.

Angiotensin, Adrenomedullin (AM), Apelin, Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (ANP), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), C-Type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP), etc., and their related peptides are all in stock and ready to ship upon request. The list is still not completed because the biotech enterprise is always on the way to invention. More new peptides are under development in the BOC Sciences laboratories to get better property, cost-efficiency, and affordable prices

BOC Sciences positions itself as an expert in peptide development and manufacturing. “To be exact, our expertise is far more than what has been listed in the report. We have comprehensive services to support a wider range of customer requirements, i.e. custom synthesis, chiral resolution, and analysis of peptides,” a senior manager of BOC Sciences proudly said.

Due to the versatility BOC Sciences displays in amino acid and peptide technology , it has attracted global researchers, decision-makers, and purchasers in the pharma industry. Nowadays, the number of its customers is still in rapid expansion. Its popularity can be attributed to multiple factors. But the decisive cause is that it pays the most careful attention to quality control. All peptides are manufactured with rigorous guidelines and are accompanied with certificates of analysis, HPLC, mass spectrum, and HMNR, ensuring that every product delivered is of the highest quality.

BOC Sciences has convened many industry-leading biologists and chemists to compose a professional team that holds the vision of bringing high-quality and customized peptides to the industry. Thanks to its exclusive contribution, cardiovascular, as well as many prevalent diseases are to be overcome at a faster pace.

