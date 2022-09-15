Current Sensor Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Allegro Microsystems Inc., Eaton, Honeywell International Inc.

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Current Sensor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Current Sensor Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A current sensor is a device that measures electric current. It is used to sense the presence of current and to measure the magnitude of current. Current sensors are used in a variety of applications, including circuit protection, power monitoring, and motor control.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in current sensor technology include the development of more sensitive and accurate sensors, the miniaturization of sensors, and the integration of sensors into devices and systems. Current sensors are used in a variety of applications, including power monitoring, overcurrent protection, and motor control. The development of more sensitive and accurate sensors allows for more precise measurements and better monitoring of electrical systems.

Key Drivers:

The rising demand for current sensors in the automotive and consumer electronics industries is one of the key drivers of the current sensor market. The increasing adoption of current sensors in electric vehicles to monitor and control the battery current is expected to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for miniaturized and low-cost current sensors is another driver of the market.

Market Segments

The Current Sensor Market is segmented by type, current sensing technology, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into open loop and closed loop. By current sensing technology, the market is classified into Hall effect, current transformer, flux gate, and Rogowski coil. On the basis of end use, it is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunication, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Current Sensor Market includes players such as Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Tamura Corp., TDK Corporation, LEM International SA, Pulse Electronics, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Sensitec GmbH.

