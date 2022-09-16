What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Sinus Dilation Device Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sinus Dilation Device Industry Overview

The global sinus dilation device market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The high preference for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement scenarios, rising awareness about the advantages of balloon sinuplasty over other conventional techniques, and prevalence of chronic sinusitis are the major factors fostering the market growth. The development of advanced surgery techniques helps increase the market dynamics by replacing the traditional procedures. Technological advancements, such as surgical laser technologies, in sinus surgery, ensure minimal ablation and have fewer side effects. Decreased turnaround time enables these procedures to be performed in outpatient departments.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to interruptions in routine patient care. Many healthcare organizations have canceled routine clinic visits and elective surgeries to increase and maintain the availability of intensive care and inpatient care beds and have reorganized medical and nursing staff. This has particularly interrupted care for patients with chronic rhinitis. The patients opted for teleconsultations and temporary options for sinus-related problems.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Sinus Dilation Device market

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to normalize the number of elective surgeries performed, like procedures related to sinus conditions, thereby boosting the market growth. Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Acclarent, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the market. These players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and investments in technological advancements and R&D activities to expand the geographical reach. For instance, Smith & Nephew invested USD 222 million during FY 2015 and USD 223 million in 2017 in research & development.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Acute External Ventricular Drain Market – The global acute external ventricular drain market size was valued at USD 218.71 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global acute external ventricular drain market size was valued at USD 218.71 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% from 2022 to 2030. Bone Allografts Market – The global bone allografts market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Sinus Dilation Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sinus dilation device market on the basis of product, procedure, application, end use, and region:

Sinus Dilation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Endoscopes

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

Sinus Stents/Implants

Others

Sinus Dilation Devices Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Standalone

Hybrid

Sinus Dilation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Adult

Pediatric

Sinus Dilation Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

ENT Clinics/In-office

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Sinus Dilation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Sinus Dilation Device market include

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

Order a free sample PDF of the Sinus Dilation Device Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter