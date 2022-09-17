Get the Ultimate Shipping Container at Lion Containers

Cannock, United Kingdom, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lion Containers (https://www.lioncontainers.co.uk) offers the ultimate shipping container for every client’s need. Their containers are made of high-quality materials that withstand even the harshest conditions. So for those looking for a reliable and durable container, Lion Containers is a perfect choice.

This company can supply both new and used containers for sale nationwide. Their clean, dry, and secure equipment is perfect for storage, conversion, or shipping. No matter the container purchase requirement, their stored items will remain dry and secure. Lion Containers has depots across the UK, so their clients can easily access their services.

Their most popular container sizes include 10ft, 20ft, and 40ft. However, they also offer a wide range of bespoke sizes. These include 24ft, 30ft, and 32ft. This allows their clients to find the perfect size for their needs. In addition, Lion Containers keeps a vast amount of stock in various UK depots. This means that they can source and deliver your container quickly and economically.

Clients new to purchasing shipping containers should know that new containers are also referred to as new (once shipped) or one-trip containers. If aesthetics are of primary importance and clients store goods that require a clean, neat and tidy environment, this is the best container type to purchase. They are more expensive than used containers, but their lifespan is significantly longer, and the cost difference is relatively minor. These containers usually come with a high-security lockbox as a standard to improve security and protect your padlock. They come with either marine ply or bamboo floors as standard and usually have four small vents for air circulation included in the price.

They also offer a wide range of Used Containers. Used containers are popular because they offer excellent value for money. All of their used containers go through a rigorous process of cleaning and repairing before being made available for sale. This means their clients can be confident that they are getting a container that fits its purpose. Used containers usually have a steel floor as standard but can be supplied with marine ply or bamboo floors at an additional cost. They also come with four small vents for air circulation included in the price.

Lion Containers strives to offer the best possible service to their clients. They understand that each client has different needs and requirements. They offer a free, no-obligation quote on all their products and services. Their team of experts is always on hand to offer advice and help clients make the right decision for their needs.

About Lion Containers

Lion Containers Ltd is a UK-based supplier of new and used shipping containers. They supply domestic and international customers with high-quality, secure shipping containers at competitive prices. Their team has years of experience in the container industry and is committed to providing clients with the best possible service. For enquiries or to request a quick quote, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.lioncontainers.co.uk/quick-quote-form/. Alternatively, you may also reach out by calling 0333 600 6260 or emailing info@lioncontainers.co.uk.