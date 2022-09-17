New Bridge Services: An Experienced and Trusted Australia–based Supplier of Marrel Skip Bins in Sydney and Melbourne

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Waste management for residential areas and commercial spaces has become easy with skip bins in Australia, and one company that leads in the production of these containers is New Bridge Services. The organisation provides skip bins and hook-lift bins in a range of sizes and also customises them on demand for different users.

New Bridge Services’ skip bins in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth are used to handle large volumes of waste generated by industries. It also offers smaller sized bins that can be hired by households for periodic cleaning of their homes and during renovation activities.

Available in a range of sizes that start from 40 cubic meters, all skip bins including Marrel skip bins and hook-lift bins delivered by New Bridge Services are tested rigorously for strength and durability before they are finalised for sales. The company complies with high standards for product quality testing in its industry.

When it comes to the make or design of these containers, the ones in the hook-lift sub-category have large rear gates to give easy access to forklift equipment and bobcats for bulk waste disposal.

As an experienced manufacturing company that has been supplying skip bins in Australia and New Zealand for more than 2 decades now, New Bridge Services is also known for following green practices through all stages of production. It ensures that its operations have minimum carbon foot print. The company uses eco-friendly packaging material while transporting its stocks to different hubs in the Pacific region.

The company is also known for its other products are that used in constructions and farm maintenance. Buyers interested in such equipment may browse the company’s website to check for details and place an order or request for quote securely.

Customers have consistently given positive reviews to New Bridge Services for its products. Perth based Daniel Green says, “ I have purchased half a dozen skip bins from New Bridge Services for my new waste management company and I am happy with the quality I received. These bins brought optimum value for money and I look forward to using them for years. As my business expands, I will also order more of these and only from New Bridge Services. I do recommend the company to others.”

Australia based New Bridge Services is a popular manufacturer of a wide range of products used in different industries. The company has two huge manufacturing units located in Taiwan and China. Incepted in the year 2001, the company is proven pioneer in temporary fence and now specialises in manufacturing products in F.R.P grating, Expanded Metal, Steel Grating & Handrails, cattle handling equipment and Composite Decking. New Bridge Services also has export offices in Hong Kong and Middle East offering the clients CNF/CIF prices for the products range.

