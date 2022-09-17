Rental Property Maintenance Services in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Regular maintenance preserves the worth of the property & adds sustainable value to the rental business. The in-house maintenance team of Hunter Rental & Sales keeps rental units well maintained and allows to lower operational costs.

Hunter Rentals & Sales

Hunter Rentals & Sales is an experienced and owner-focused Real Estate & Residential Property Management company in Killeen, TX. The team specializes in the comprehensive management of single-family homes, duplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and Belton. Their competent in-house team keeps the rental property in good shape and strives to procure optimum profits from the business.

Property Management Services By Hunter Rentals & Sales

In-house property inspectors conduct regular inspections of the property to ensure the rental conforms to the safety standards.

Acts quickly to inspect and document a vacated property to help prevent loss for owners.

​Saves your time and money by taking care of problems immediately at lower costs to the property owner.

Addresses tenant’s concerns & complaints.

Keeps the property fully functional.

Takes care of the overall maintenance and handles tasks like seasonal repairs, landscaping, emergency repairs, etc.

Why Hunter Rentals & Sales?

An easy access to an online portal where tenants can submit maintenance requests and view their accounts.

High-quality property management services at the lowest prices.

Maximizes profitability & proliferates positive image of the property.

With rich experience of 35 years; deep knowledge of the local market.

For further queries, visit Hunter Rentals & Sales at 1503 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX – 76549. You can call at (254) 634 – 3311 or check their website www.hunterrentals.com