Global Sales Of Rotavator Has Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 3.4% To Reach A Value Of Us$ 2.4 Billion By 2032| Fact.MR Study

Rotavators Market Analysis by Blade Type (L Type, C Type), by Mechanism Type (Hydraulic, Manual, Hybrid Rotavators), by Tractor HP (25 to 35 HP, 35 to 40 HP, 40 to 47 HP, 50 to 60 HP, above 60 HP) & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global rotavators market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3.4%. From 2022 to 2032, rotavator sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach a value of US$ 2.4 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Rotavators market survey report:

  • Bharat Engineering Company
  • Preet
  • Wecan
  • Sietz
  • Alpego Spa
  • Saecoagrotech
  • Kuhn
  • Claas
  • Ponsse
  • Korne
  • Fieldking
  • AMC
  • Dasmesh
  • ISEKI
  • Ploeger Agro BV

Key Segments Covered in the Rotavators Industry Survey

  • Rotavators by Blade Type :

    • L type Rotavators
    • C type Rotavators

  • Rotavators by Mechanism Type :

    • Hydraulic Rotavators
    • Manual Rotavators
    • Hybrid Rotavators

  • Rotavators by Tractor HP :

    • Rotavators of 25 to 35 HP
    • Rotavators of 35 to 40 HP
    • Rotavators of 40 to 47 HP
    • Rotavators of 50 to 60 HP
    • Rotavators of Above 60 HP

  • Rotavators by Region :

    • North America Rotavators Market
    • Latin America Rotavators Market
    • Europe Rotavators Market
    • Asia Pacific Rotavators Market
    • The Middle East & Africa Rotavators Market

