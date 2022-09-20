Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.3.0 Optimized Functions of DVD Preview and Adding Resources

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows has been updated to version 2.3.0. The new version helps you preview created DVDs and import video resources more easily.

Cisdem DVD Burner is a professional DVD burning application to burn 100+ video formats to DVD disc, DVD folder, and ISO file in high quality. It’s also equipped with powerful editing features and various exquisite DVD menus, enabling you to make a good-looking DVD.

“Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.3.0 makes DVD previewing smoother”, said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “Whether switching to the DVD preview interface or playing 10 and later videos, there are no exceptions.”

“Although it is only a week away from the last upgrade, the 2.3.0 version has been greatly improved in all aspects. It solves many issues like adding resources to change back to the original template, no prompt when the ISO does not have write permission and fails to burn, the background music of the multi-page menu cannot be displayed normally, etc.” He added.

What’s New in Version 2.3.0?

Fixed the issue of getting stuck while switching menu templates.

Fixed that DVD preview interface does not flow smoothly

Fixed the issue of adding resources, dragging resources, and changing the template to the original template

Optimized the prompts.

Fixed some minor bugs.

Optimized user experience.

Main Features

Support burning various video formats

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows can burn DVDs from MP4, MOV, VOB, MTS, MP3, and other 100+ digital video and audio formats. It also supports burning the video sources downloaded from websites like YouTube, Facebook, etc. to DVDs and enjoys them on home DVD players.

Rich editing features to the source files

It offers a wealth of editing features to modify the uploaded videos before burning, such as trimming/cropping/rotating the video, adding chapters/watermarks, adjusting effects, etc.

Create a unique DVD menu

The program provides 30+ DVD menu templates according to different themes and occasions. Moreover, users are allowed to manually create a different DVD menu by changing any elements of the menu like background music/image, text, menu buttons, etc.

Preview the final look of the DVD

It designs with a preview interface for users to watch the final appearance of the DVD before burning, allowing users to go back to change the unsatisfactory setting of the DVD and burn an impeccable DVD disc.

Burn source videos to DVD disc, DVD folder, and ISO file

It supports burning all DVD disc formats, including DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, DVD-RAM and more. It can also burn movies content to a DVD folder with VIDEO_TS and AUDIO_TS, and backup videos to ISO file.

Support subtitles

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows is capable of burning a DVD with embedded subtitles. Plus, it supports uploading external subtitles file in SRT format for people to have a better viewing experience.

Provide 3 different playback modes

It provides 3 burning playback modes for people to choose according to their purposes, including playing menu and all titles in order, only playing the menu in a loop and playing all titles in a loop.

Easy to use with only 3 steps

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows is easy to operate with the intuitive interface, which needs only 3 steps to burn a playable DVD on Windows: adding files, editing the files, and clicking the Burn button to burn videos to any DVD type quickly.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.3.0 can be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-windows/buy.html. People can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Get the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on developing multimedia, utility, and PDF desktop programs. The company is committed to building efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.