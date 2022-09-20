Saraya Aqaba Waterpark welcomes the Back-to-School season with an exciting Junior Lifeguard Class

Amman, Jordan, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — With Back-to-School season in full swing, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is offering little ones the chance to become a lifeguard with the all-new Junior Lifeguard Class, featuring different tips and tricks for kids aged 5 – 15.

The Junior Lifeguard Class will take place on September 16, 23 and 30 from 9:00am – 10:30am and costs 15 JOD. Parents that wish to join their participating children are also welcome enjoy the different experiences at the waterpark, free of charge.

Guests interested in taking part at the Junior Lifeguard Class will be inducted by certified instructors who will provide them with the basic training that lifeguards undertake, including providing quality water safety while improvising physical conditioning, understanding and building more respect to the environment, introduction to First-Aid basics and adopting a life skill that will benefit them for many years to come. Upon completion of the class, all participants will receive certificates that qualify them as junior lifeguards.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is also offering an exciting ‘Back-to-School is Cool’ offer for little ones between 3-12 years old to enjoy the waterpark’s different rides, slides and experiences, between 2:00pm to 6:00pm, at the price of 5 JOD. Valid from Sundays – Thursday, accompanying guardians can also join for 10 JOD with every kid and free of charge with every 4 kids.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Miral Asset Management. Farah Experiences is also the manager and operator of world-class theme parks and attractions on Yas Island including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi.

For more information on Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, please visit: www.sarayaaqabawaterpark.com.

About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:

Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark delivers adventures like no other for the whole family.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is home to unique guest experiences that are guaranteed to make for the ultimate aquatic adventure. Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park features exhilarating rides and attractions named after the kingdom’s most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.

