Garber Development announces promotion of three key employees

WINTER PARK, Fla., 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Garber Development, a leading developer of historic building reimaginations in Winter Park and across Florida, has announced the promotion of three key employees.

Shayna Garber-Fenters is now the Vice President of Operations, Karen Lecroy is Vice President of Finance and Michele Brauman is the company’s office manager.

“Shayna, Karen and Michele have each played a valuable role in Garber Development’s success throughout their tenure with the company,” said Lamont Garber, the founder and CEO. “We have a multitude of projects on the horizon and with their great work, I’m positive we’ll accomplish our goals.”

Garber-Fenters joined the company nearly five years ago as the office manager and has worked her way up to Vice President of Operations. She works closely with the president and oversees day-to-day operations. If a problem needs solving, she creates a solution.

Throughout her four-year tenure at Garber Development, Lecroy has been instrumental in handling the finances and payroll for the company.

Michele Brauman recently joined the Garber Development team. As office manager, she handles a variety of administrative tasks and offers support to other team members.

Garber Development is a proud family-owned and operated business that’s a subsidiary of Garber Communities, which has been based in Winter Park for over 40 years. It has brought to life a number of recognizable projects like the State Auto Building, which is completing its expansion to include Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Swine and Sons, and The Courtesy. This was done in coordination with Alex Tchekmeian.

Another recent project from Garber Development is City Place, which features Bitebound, Café Don Juan and Tune Up The Manly Salon. The company has other projects in development such as Maitland Social on Horatio. The Garbers have restored the historic United Trophy building to its original luster, which has been a staple in the Orlando community for over 50 years.

In addition to development, the company also owns and operates Garber Communities, a collection of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts located in Florida’s most desirable cities.

Garber Development is working with Z Properties to build a brand-new headquarters office in Winter Park.

To view and download images, click here.

About Garber Development

Led by visionary developer Lamont Garber, Garber Development has acquired unique and strategic holdings throughout the state of Florida, including the Winter Park/Maitland area and vibrant downtown Orlando. Garber Development transformed the State Auto building and revitalized The Point, which includes Summer Classics and Floyd’s Barbershop. It’s also developing Maitland Social on Horatio, re-envisioning the historic United Trophy building on Orange Avenue, and has plans to create a social magnet at Central City Station, a 16,000 square foot building located across from Exploria Stadium. Committed to creating beautiful places to live, work and play, the company also owns and operates Garber Communities, a labor a love between Lamont Garber and brother Wayne Garber. It’s a collection of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

Will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879